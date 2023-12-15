FCI-Sheridan inmate dies

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution-Sheridan facility’s satellite camp, adjacent to the main prison complex, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later on Saturday, Dec. 9, according to an FCI spokesperson.

Ryan Mark Ginster, 36, of Corona, California, who was found about 9 a.m., was sentenced in the Northern California District to a 27-month term for wire fraud. He had been in FCI custody since May 31, 2023.

Responding employees initiated life-saving measures after Ginster was located, and Sheridan Fire District medical personnel continued CPR.

A cause of death was not released by the prison out of privacy, safety and security reasons, according to the spokesperson. The Federal Bureau of Prisons was notified of Ginster’s death.

No employees or other incarcerated individuals were impacted by the incident.

Ginster engaged in an online investment fraud scheme that began as early as February 2018 and continued to February 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During this time, he ran multiple websites, including one he created and operated named Socialprofimatic.com. It offered a high-yield investment program that promised “outlandishly high returns” on investments with little or no risk to investors.

They could only invest with cryptocurrency, which creates transactions that are irrevocable even in instances of fraud. The complaint describes that the Socialprofimatic.com website falsely represented that investors’ funds would be used to support social media marketing campaigns, that the invested funds would generate returns of 8% per day, and that investors could withdraw funds at any time.

Socialprofimatic.com received approximately $844,667 from investors, and then it shut down without warning after only 38 days of operation. The complaint affidavit describes that Ginster used proceeds of this fraud for his own personal benefit.

