FCI inmate dies

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution/Sheridan minimum security Satellite Camp died early Tuesday morning, according to a prison official.

He was identified as Dylan Joseph Jardin, 25, who was serving an 84-month - seven years - District of Montana sentence for conspiracy to distribute carfentanil/cocaine/methamphetamine/oxycodone. Cafentanil is a a synthetic opioid. He had been in FCI/Sheridan custody since October 2019.

About 3 a.m., Jardin was found unresponsive at the camp, according to spokesperson Jennifer Bunsold. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and those life-saving attempts continued until the inmate was pronounced dead. No cause of death has been released.

No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in any danger