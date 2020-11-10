November 10, 2020 Tweet

Fatal hit-and-run vehicle recovered; victim identified

The vehicle associated with the hit-and-run death of an adult male on Durham Lane near Highway 18, about one mile west of McMinnville, has been identified and seized by Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The deceased male, who was believed to have been struck and killed on Saturday, November 7th, has been identified as Ricardo Morales Avila, 56, of Salem, according to Capt. Chris Ray. He was employed as a groundskeeper at a business near the location where he was found.

The sheriff's office expressed its appreciation to members of the public who provided tips and information to assist in the investigation of this case.

That investigation by the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team is continuing and additional information is not being released at this time.