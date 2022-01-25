Fatal crash closes Highway 18 for four hours

Highway 18, west of Grand Ronde, was closed for about four hours Saturday while the Oregon State Police investigated a fatal three-vehicle crash.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. Troopers gave this account of the incident:

A westbound Mercedes 4D, operated by Gary Young, 76, of Naches, Wash., crossed the centerline and collided with a Dodge van, driven by Cheryl Kaesmeyer, 49, of Monmouth. The van then struck a GMC pickup, operated by Jason Voidel, 50, of Vancouver, Wash.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Judy Zazzaro, 63, of Naches, was transported to a local hospital. Kaesmeyer and her passenger, Raymond Kaesmeyer, 53, were transported to a local hospital. Foidel and his passenger, Becky Lindsay, 58, of Vancouver, were not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Grand Ronde fire and police departments. An Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded.