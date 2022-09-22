Fatal closes Highway 219 Wednesday evening

A fatal crash closed Highway 219 north of Newberg for several hours Wednesday evening.

According to Oregon State Police, a motorcycle rider was killed about 5:55 p.m. when he lost control of his bike near Milepost 16.

The victim, Rylie Carlberg, 47, of Cornelius, had been riding south when his bike colllided with a northbound van. The van driver, Jose Valverde Ortiz, 41, of Beaverton, was uninjured, as were his passengers, Carlos Savedrra, 38, and Abel Vanverde Ortiz, 34, also of Beaverton.

Highway 219 was closed from Bald Peak Road to Mountain Top road for about four hours during investigation by OSP aided by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and ODOT.