Farmers Market hours shortened because of heat

McMinnville's Farmers Market will run from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, shorter hours than usual due to the intense heat, the McMinnville Downtown Association announced.

"We expect there to be a reduced number of vendors, but still plenty to shop from," added Dave Rucklos, MDA director.

The popular farmers market runs every Thursday afternoon on Cowls Street south of Second Street and in the adjacent city parking lot. Vendors offer fresh vegetables, berries and other produce, local products such as cheese and jams, and food ranging from breads and snacks to meals.

For more information, go to the MDA web page, at downtownmcminnville.com.