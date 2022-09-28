Farmers market, Dine Out(side) program drawing to a close

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Rachel Walker and Alison Thompson, both of McMinnville, check out a variety of plants at the Farmer’s Market, which runs for three more weeks.

The season ends soon for two regular activities that are part of the pulse of summer in downtown McMinnville.

The McMinnville Downtown Association’s Dine Out(side) reaches its final weekend of dining on Third Street Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, meaning Third Street will

be closed to vehicle traffic for one more weekend starting at 3 p.m. Friday, so restaurants, cafés and tasting rooms can arrange tables in the street.

The McMinnville Farmers’ Market will continue through Oct. 13. A wide range of late-season fruits and vegetables is available, along with booths offering

snacks, preserved products, food trucks, and more. Find the local bounty at Second and Cowls streets, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Fall, meanwhile, is gearing up with the return of familiar events.

Pink lights were placed on the Third Street trees starting Monday, illuminating Breast Cancer Awareness month downtown and throughout the county.

MDA will mark the start of fall with its annual Scarecrows on a Lamp Post contest; scarecrows will be on display Oct. 10 to 30.

Halloween-related activities in October also will include a coloring contest.

McMinnville High School will bring back the Homecoming Parade for the first time in three years, tentatively set to roll at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, from the campus to downtown and back.

The Santa parade and tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, with more Christmas events and promotions to follow.

For more information, go to macdowntown.com.