By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 8, 2019 Tweet

Farmers detail harm feared from trail

Given the opportunity to re-state their concerns about impacts from the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail, farmers turned out in force on Thursday to spend hours testifying to the Yamhill County board of commissioners.

The hearing was held on remand by the Land Use Board of Appeals, which said that last May, when the county held a hearing on ordinance 904, declaring that the trail would not significantly change accepted farm practices, or increase farm costs, it did so under the wrong set of procedural rules. Therefore, LUBA said, the county needed to hold the hearing over again, under the correct set. Farmers seized their chance to try to stop the trail on the grounds that it fails a crucial land use test under state law, by causing harm to surrounding farms.

In particular, the hearing was intended to focus on an initial three-mile stretch of the trail between Yamhill and Carlton. However, farmers from along the length of the proposed route testified about how they believe it will affect their properties, while some who do not farm along the route also turned out in support.

Seven people, including some farmers, testified in support.

Attorney Wendie Kellington, who was hired by a group of opponent farmers to represent them, told commissioners she was asking them to “avoid a train wreck,” by denying the application.

A decision handed down by the Oregon Supreme Court last week in regard to Riverbend Landfill played a prominent role in the testimony, as trail opponents argued that its meticulous description of the farm impacts test was tailor-made for their issue, as well as that of landfill opponents.

One of the farmers lamented the wedge that he said the trail is driving into the community.

County land use attorney Todd Sadlo, who presented the application on behalf of the county, told commissioners that he agrees the issue is proving divisive, and said that saddens him.

He said the county chose the initial three mile block between Carlton and Yamhill to focus on developing first, in the hope that it will demonstrate to surrounding landowners along the remainder of the proposed trail that their fears are unfounded.

Commissioners did not reach a decision, because numerous people asked to have the record left open, to allow them to submit additional written testimony. For details on how to do so, see below.

Another key argument that was discussed at length is whether farmers will be affected by an “agricultural exemption” rule enacted last year by the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration. It requires pesticide applicators to avoid spraying the chemicals within 150 feet of people.

Trail opponents have argued that, because numerous filbert orchards and grain fields abut the 60-foot trail right-of-way, that rule will take away their ability to apply pesticides in areas closest to the trail, where users might be walking or riding within the 150-foot limit.

Sadlo argued that that argument had been “debunked” in the last hearing, because the rules “applies where workers are within the boundaries of the establishment ... [and] does not apply to neighboring properties and people.”

The fact that farmers must avoid spraying pesticides into the right-of-way, he said, is not a change.

“Those arguments only apply if farm operators currently have the right to spray property that does not belong to them,” he said. “Spraying pesticides on neighboring property – whether or not there are people or animals present – is not an accepted farm practice.”

In addition, Sadlo said, even without opening the trail to the public, the county needs to be able to send people out to the right-of-way from time to time, and “we have the right to expect our neighbors not to spray us.”

Opponents argued the point from several angles.

Kellington told commissioners that the state Department of Agriculture has stated the rule does apply to off-farm sites. In addition, she said, farmers have been spraying in the right-of-way for years, to control weeds, and believe they have the right to continue.

Farmers also argued that the trail would bring people closer to their farms than they currently are allowed, making it harder to avoid them.

Under questioning from county Commissioner Casey Kulla, himself a farmer, Sadlo conceded that, with the trail, “there will be more people there.” However, he said, “the county has an interest in making sure pesticides are used correctly whether the trail is open or not.”

Kulla also closely questioned Kellington, at one point asking her if she was arguing that “right now, the one-mile-a-minute fire in that area is not a big deal, because it's in the middle of nowhere.”

Without the trail, Kellington said, fires in the area pose less of a risk to lives.

Noting that Kellington had talked about fire trucks driving through farmers' crops or along the trail, Kulla also asked whether the trail might be a help, by giving fire trucks an alternative route to farm fields. Kellington said it would not.

Steve Wick, a hazelnut farmer from Gaston testified in favor of the trail, and said that, as a farmer, “it's my responsibility to keep my sprays off” his neighbor's property.

He said he also keeps livestock, and has selected the type of fences he believes works best for protecting the animals.

“It's my responsibility to put up the kind of fencing I want,” Wick said. “If I lived alongside this trail, I would have my own fencing, and then I would ask the county to [also] put something up.”

Wick said that avoiding overspray onto the trail is “an inconvenience for farmers alongside the trail ... but that's all it is. An inconvenience.”

However, other farmers argued that having to constantly stop and check for people and horses or dogs on the trail, and cease spraying if any appear, could make it substantially more difficult to get their spraying done efficiently, and might cause them to miss the weather windows conducive to pesticide application, both of which could add substantial costs.

They noted that, under both state and federal law, pesticide applicators must follow the instructions on the product label, and some of those labels appear to preclude being able to spray near a trail, or anywhere within the vicinity of trail users.

While it's possible an applicator would be vindicated in court, farmers argued, no one wants to risk being the test case. As a result, they would fear spraying their fields and orchards near the trail, and would risk losing crops to pests and disease.

“No reasonable farmer is going to take a chance, and dare a regulator to come after them,” Kellington said.

Commissioner Mary Starrett told Sadlo that “when you're farming, there is not a magical barrier ... that ensures toxins commonly used in farming don't impact neighbors.” As an example, she suggested that dogs belonging to trail users might enter fields and ingest highly toxic slug bait.

Sadlo reminded Starrett that “we will fence this area off so that people and dogs cannot get onto neighboring farmland. That is what farmers typically do.”

Farmer Ben Van Dyke told commissioners that he has been farming “all my life, and except for a strip of gravel that I was told once contained a railroad,” there is no barrier between his fields on either side of the right-of-way. He said that he farms in the right-of-way, and wants to continue doing so.

He told commissioners that the trail fails the farm impacts test, saying “You inherited this problem ... it is time to let the folly of this project be the legacy of your predecessors.”

Van Dyke said he hopes the issue can be resolved soon.

“I just want to sit in a tractor seat,” he told commissioners. “I'm tired of sitting in front of you.”

Farmers said they fear the trail will bring increased vandalism, trespassing and theft to their properties.

They also echoed Kellington's arguments that having people using the trail will increase fire danger.

Fires are a fact of life in grain fields, farmer Jim Van Dyke told commissioners. However, he said, “If you have a bike event” along the trail when a fire breaks out, “people are going to get hurt and die. You're putting them out where they don't belong.”

Dayton farmer Sam Sweeney submitted a letter, read by his daughter-in-law Piper Sweeney, saying that the fields they farm alongside a road in Dayton require more time and are more expensive to manage than fields away from roadsides, because of the need to avoid exposing neighbors and road users to pesticides.

How to offer written testimony

All parties have another week to offer written testimony: until 5 p.m. on March 14. It should be delivered or mailed to the county planning department, at 525 N.E. Fourth Street, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128, or sent by e-mail to planning@co.yamhill.or.us.

After that, parties will have another week to offer written rebuttal testimony, until 5 p.m. March 21, and then Sadlo, acting as the applicant on behalf of the county, will have until noon on March 25 to offer final writen arguments. The timeline is the standard one used by the county when a record is left open.

The hearing will be re-opened, at the point of staff recommendations, on Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. in room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse.