Family Place plans fall festival

A Family Place will host a free fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Evergreen Space Museum.

The event will feature games for those 12 and older, activities for younger kids, a bouncy house, face painting, shaved ice and prizes.

Diaper and wipe donations will be accepted. There is a special need for sizes 4, 5 and 6, organizers said.

A Family Place, part of Lutheran Family Services, provides services to families with young children, including a free diaper bank, preschool classes and parent training.

For more information, call 503-472-4020.