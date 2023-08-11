Fair will feature recycled art, objects

The event goes 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Cowls Street between Second and Fourth streets downtown. Admission is free. The festival “is a community-inspired event to share information and lifestyle practices on how you can live more sustainably and show creativity through upcycled art,” said Haley Queen, a representative of the sponsoring group, Zero Waste McMinnville. Music and other entertainment are also planned.

Queen also focuses on sustainable living with her business, Sustainable Rituals, located in the Mac Market at 11th and Alpine streets. The shop offers plants, books and environmentally friendly products, such as shampoo and soap in bulk.

More than 50 artisan vendors will participate on Aug. 19. They will offer a wide range of goods, from decorations to clothing to household items.

Booths will have information about sustainable practices. Festival-goers can participate in hands-on art activities.

Local musicians will play along with other street performers.

Zero Waste McMinnville’s annual event previously has been held at Linfield University and at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

This year’s festival will coincide with McMinnville Dine Out(side), with restaurants serving outdoors along Third Street. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

For more information, go to zerowastemcminnville.com.