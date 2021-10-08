By Racheal Winter • Associate Editor • October 8, 2021 Tweet

Facebook streaming events will raise funds for animals

Two local animal shelters, Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville and Harmony New Beginnings Animal Rescue in Sheridan, will benefit from fundraisers that will happen in person as well as being streamed on Facebook Live

Jordan’s Way, a national nonprofit that helps animals, travels the country holding and streaming fundraisers. The local shelters receive 75% of the donations.

Homeward Bound is looking for people to take part in the McMinnville event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, at the shelter on Loop Road. Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, will host the streaming event on Facebook. For a link, visit https://hbpets.org/events.

Ronni Vostinak, executive director, said Homeward Bound’s event will include ice bucket challenges, pie-in-the-face opportunities and probably a mock jail with “inmates” calling friends to raise bail. Participants also can spend time with adoptable animals.

“Come with clothes you can get wet and dirty,” Vostinak said. “It will be crazy, silly and fun.”

Homeward Bound shelters cats and dogs, which are available for adoption and offers a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. For details, call Laura Looney, HBPets event planner, at 503-472-0341 Ext. 7.

Harmony New Beginnings’ in-person and live-streamed fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10, at 9610 Harmony Road, Sheridan. Joy Laudahl, founder of the rescue, said activities will include pies in the faces of HNBAR board members, dunking people in a horse trough and equine challenges. Proceeds will go to medical care for animals, grooming, food and equipment.

Harmony takes in large farm animals that get to live out their lives on the farm. The rescue also operates a pet food bank for owners who can’t afford to feed their animals. For more information, go to www.hnbar.org.