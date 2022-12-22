Extreme cold, icy forecast lead to closures

With snow and freezing rain in the forecast and temperatures in the mid-20s, authorities are warning people to use caution when traveling or walking outside.

Some schools and businesses are announcing closures due to the weather, as well.

Linfield University's McMinnville and Portland campuses will is closed.

Chemeketa Community College campuses, including the Yamhill Valley campus in McMinnville, will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26.

Look for an updated list of closures, posted as they are announced.

Overnight shelter locations will be open during the below-freezing temperatures include:

n Gospel Rescue Mission, 1315 N.E. Macy St., McMinnville, open through March 31, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m..

n Newberg emergency shelter, 615 N. College St., open every night on cold days, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except Thursdays, when hours are 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

n Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., open Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. for ages 11-21. Overnight sheltering through Safe Shelter, an emergency shelter for minors, 11-17, and a transitional living program serves adults, ages 18-24.

Local day warming locations:

n McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.E. Adams St., Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

n Second Street Drop-In Center, 504 E. First St., 10 a.m. to noon.

n Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., Newberg, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., for ages 11-21.

n Newberg Public Library, 503 E. Hancock St., Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

n Sheridan Public Library, 142 N.E. Yamhill St., Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Friday.