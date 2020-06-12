Evergreen Museum reopens to visitors

Marcus Larson/News-Register##On the first day of Evergreen Aviation Museum’s reopening, James Geyer and his four grandchildren, from left, Ryan Cover, Boman Geyer, Nicky Geyer, and Grace Geyer tour the wide variety of planes on display.

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, home to the iconic Spruce Goose wooden airplane, opened Monday, June 15, with discounted prices of $20 per person. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Under Phase 2 reopening guidelines, it will have extra precautions in place: physical distancing decals, movement in one direction and a dedicated entrance lane for museum members.

The museum has installed plastic shields in some areas, and is encouraging visitors to wear masks. It is also limiting group sizes and tours, and has increased cleaning protocols.

John Rasmussen, executive director of the museums, said staff and volunteers are excited about reopening after months of coronavirus closure.

He said the reduced price and “our expansive indoor exhibit spaces” will encourage guests to safely visit the museum “and all McMinnville has to offer.”

Bill Stoller, owner of Stoller Family Estate and founder of a global employment agency, bought the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum property in a $9.5 million bankruptcy liquidation in April.

The sale included the space building, former chapel turned event center, the water park, a site initially intended for a hotel, and surrounding farmland. The museum was built by Evergreen Aviation founder Del Smith in 1999 and had been languishing in bankruptcy.

The Wings & Waves Waterpark on the Evergreen campus remains closed.

For more information, go to www.evergreenmuseum.org.