Evergreen hosts car show

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will host a car show Saturday, July 11, featuring rare and vintage European sports cars, supercars and roadsters.

Jaguars, Alfa Romeos and other restored vehicles will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both the Titan and Hercules pavilions.

The automobile exhibit is included with paid museum admission for non-members. Admission is $24 general, $21 for veterans and seniors and $14 for youths. Active-duty service members are admitted free. Memberships are available.

For more information, go to the website, www.evergreenmuseum.org.