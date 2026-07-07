Evergreen hosts car show
Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will host a car show Saturday, July 11, featuring rare and vintage European sports cars, supercars and roadsters.
Jaguars, Alfa Romeos and other restored vehicles will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both the Titan and Hercules pavilions.
The automobile exhibit is included with paid museum admission for non-members. Admission is $24 general, $21 for veterans and seniors and $14 for youths. Active-duty service members are admitted free. Memberships are available.
For more information, go to the website, www.evergreenmuseum.org.
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