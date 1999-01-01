Evelyn Young 1929 - 2020

Evelyn Young, wife of Edward Young, Austin York and Maurice Farmer, died Sunday, December 13. She was 91 years old.

Evy was born October 10, 1929, as Evelyn Clair Beier to Dave and Lucy Beier of Rhame, North Dakota. She grew up on the Beier farm and attended Adelaid Country School through eighth grade. She graduated from Rhame High school in 1947 and continued her schooling by attending the National School of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Evelyn Married Maurice Farmer in December of 1951. They lived in McMinnville for many years, raising three children, Cathy, Michael and Stuart. Maurice died in 1968. ln April of 1970, Evelyn married B.A. (Austin) York of Yamhill, Oregon. Austin and Evelyn worked for C.F. Logging for many years, Evelyn as bookkeeper and Austin as a diesel mechanic. Evelyn and Austin had many friends and extended family in the Yamhill area. After living in Yamhill for several years, they returned to Evy's house in McMinnville. Austin died in 2002. ln 2007, Evelyn married Edward Young. They enjoyed traveling with friends in the McMinnville Elks Lodge and their church, Trinity Lutheran in McMinnville. It was especially important to Evelyn that her three marriages be remembered. Each brought comfort, stability and family. Through those weddings our village was created and remains as our legacy.

Evelyn was continually active in her church. She helped form the FISH program to aid the hungry. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters. She loved playing Bridge, selling Jafra cosmetics and hosting Beier family picnics. Evelyn moved into Marjorie House Memory Care Community in March of 2017.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Ann Ehrmantrout of Bismarck, North Dakota; her children, Cathy (Charles Barney) of Tigard, Oregon, Michael Farmer of Carlton, Oregon, and Stuart Farmer of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Paul Coppinger, Michael Coppinger, David Farmer and Jennifer Scovell; and seven great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family who all hold special places in her heart.

lnstead of flowers, please consider donations to or Alzheimer's, act.alz.org/donate, or Willamette Valley Hospice, www.wvh.ors. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.