Evelyn Kielhorn Bach 1923 - 2024

Evelyn Kielhorn Bach passed away April 25, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 100 years old.

Evelyn was born September 3, 1923, to Frank and Mary (Wacha) Stajgr in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and spent the next nine years on the family farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota. In 1932, the family moved to Woodburn, Oregon, and then to a farm outside of Canby, Oregon, along the Molalla River. It was there that she began her lifelong love of swimming and the water.

After graduation from Canby Union high school in 1941, she attended business school and then worked as a secretary for the head of Multnomah County procurement in Portland.

In 1951, Evelyn married Fred Kielhorn and later moved to Baker City, when Fred joined the Oregon State Police. There, Evelyn worked for the Oregon Department of Human Services until moving to McMinnville in 1953. Her two children, Bill and Susan, were born in McMinnville, and after Fred was killed in 1961, she decided to remain there. She later married William Bach in 1969, who preceded her in death in 2009.

While her children were growing up, Evelyn was active in PTA and as a room and den mother. She was a volunteer Red Cross swimming teacher for many summers and also worked as a lifeguard. She was one of two women to first log in 50 miles of lap swimming in McMinnville’s then “indoor” swimming pool.

For many years, Evelyn worked for the county during elections and was a member of Oregon Eastern Star, serving as secretary. She was a talented seamstress and wonderful cook, who continued hosting large Thanksgiving dinners through the age of 95.

She loved swimming, snow skiing, bicycling and hiking, and on Memorial Day in 1948, she climbed Mount Hood.

Evelyn is survived by son, William Kielhorn; daughter, Susan Wilson (Gregg); stepson, Michael Bach (Linda); and much-loved nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

Many thanks to Fullerswood Manor Home and to Serenity Hospice for their kindness and care.

Evelyn will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.