Evelyn B. Mundinger 1930 - 2021

Evelyn B. Mundinger was born May 7, 1930, in Pennington, Minnesota, to Frank and Esther Bothman. She grew up on the family farm with four brothers and one sister. She died October 25, 2021, at Elite Care Assisted Living Facility in Tigard, Oregon.

She and Richard Mundinger were married February 18, 1950, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She received a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 1957. Richard preceded her in death in 2003. Evelyn lived in Portland, Sherwood and McMinnville, with her last two years at Memory Care in Tigard.

She was a substitute teacher for the Sherwood Public School System from approximately 1969 to 1980. Evelyn loved horseback riding, gardening and golfing. She was a member of the Tualatin Valley Garden Club and McMinnville Garden Club, and a longtime congregant of Zion Lutheran Church, Newberg, Oregon. She was a founding member of the Valley View Riders Club.

Survivors include a son, Todd Mundinger of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Alice Kisslinger of Surprise, Arizona; and relatives in the greater Spokane area. No memorial service will be held. Leave Memory Book messages at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tigard-or/evelyn-mundinger-10417497.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The Alzheimer’s Association, Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter.