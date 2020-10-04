Eva Lynette (Higgs) Kennedy 1941 - 2020

Eva Lynette (Higgs) Kennedy, 78, of Edgerton, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior after battling cancer for 12 years on October 4, 2020, at her home in Edgerton.

She was born November 3, 1941, in Vancouver, Washington, the daughter of George Leroy and Eva Myrtle (Idler) Higgs. She graduated from James Madison High School with the Class of 1959. Following high school, Eva attended Northwest College of the Bible and received her Mrs. Degree.

On January 20, 1962, Eva was united in marriage to James Kennedy in Gresham, Oregon. They shared over 58 years of loving marriage.

Together they moved in 1967 to Bemidji, Minnesota, for mission work. From 1980 to 1996, Eva helped James operate a ServiceMaster business in Bemidji. In 1996, they moved to Camp Yamhill in Oregon, where she was the camp cook for eight years. In 2004, they moved to Edgerton; within a year, Eva began cooking for Vintage Park in Baldwin City, Kansas, until her cancer battle caused her retirement in 2009.

Eva is survived by her husband, James Kennedy of Edgerton; two daughters, Maretta Lynn Kennedy of Olathe, Kansas, and Arla Long and her husband, Brian, of Edgerton; two grandchildren, Katherine “Katie” and Ryan Long; a sister, Georgianna Propp and her husband, Gary, of McMinnville, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Carol Higgs.

Eva was a member of the Church of Christ in Baldwin City and active with the 10th Street Quilters. She was kind, loving, endlessly forgiving, and always eager to help others. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking and sewing, especially quilts.

To celebrate Eva’s life, a service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Church of Christ, 203 10th Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be available on the Lamb-Roberts-Price Facebook page. Inurnment will be at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Tallgrass Christian Camp or the American Cancer Society and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.