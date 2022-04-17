Etheleen A. Toole-Price 1926 - 2022

Etheleen A. Toole-Price passed from this life early Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Rock of Ages Retirement Community of McMinnville, Oregon. She was 95 years old.

She was born April 25, 1926, in Louisville, Mississippi, to Oscar and Amanda Avery. At the age of 15, she moved with her family to Kerman, California. She met Reverend Winfred E. Toole from Fresno, California, and they were married August 23, 1949. They eventually moved to Exeter, California, to become the pastor of a Pentecostal Church, and it was there that their daughter, Karen, was born.

In 1955, they moved to Madera, California, where they lived for 19 years, then in 1974 moved to Milwaukie, Oregon; while there, her beloved husband passed away after a lengthy illness. In 1991, she moved to McMinnville to be near family.

After being widowed for 20 years, on December 28, 2005, she was married to a long-time family friend, Reverend Paul Price, and they moved to Vacaville, California, living there 12 years. Due to severe health issues of her husband, she returned to McMinnville, where she remained until her death.

Etheleen enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, both flowers and vegetables, entertaining family and friends, quilt-making and crocheting. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She faithfully attended Abundant Life Pentecostal Church.

Etheleen was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Rev. Winfred E. Toole and Rev. Paul R. Price; a sister, Gareth Motta; and two brothers, Glover Avery and Emery Avery. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Davies, and her husband, Rev. William Davies; three grandchildren, Rev. Matthew Davies, and his wife, Tiffany, of McMinnville, Amanda Holmes, and her husband, Rev. Nathan Holmes, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Megan White and her husband, Rev. Philip White, of Bellflower, California. She leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, the church family of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, and a host of friends.

A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Abundant Life Church in McMinnville. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, also at Abundant Life Church. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

