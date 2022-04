Etheleen A. Price 1926 - 2022

Etheleen A. Price, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away April 17, 2022. She was 95 years old.

Services will be held at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church,1145 N.W. Wallace Rd., with a viewing taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 28, and funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.