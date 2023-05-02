Ethan Emerson Kearns 2006 - 2024

Ethan Emerson Kearns, 17, of McMinnville, Oregon, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He was surrounded by family and friends, ending a seven-month battle with cancer.

Ethan was born September 24, 2006, to Isaac and Nicole Kearns. He attended Dayton schools until he transferred to Western Christian School at the beginning of his freshman year. Ethan (#8) continued to play football for the Dayton Pirates until last fall, midseason, after he was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS), a rare form of soft tissue cancer.

Ethan is best remembered for how he was---he loved a good debate; but, ultimately, brave, courageous, confident, compassionate, caring, kind, respectful, and loving. He was a young man who was special, not by star-power or intellectual prowess, but by the ineffable mystery and extraordinary beauty of his simple human heart. Ethan knew how to love, and he knew how to express love to those around him. Ethan cared for others and cared for how they felt. He was deeply competitive, but he wanted everyone to win in life. Ethan’s favorite Scripture and anthem during his cancer war was Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and future." Ethan’s hope and final testament to everyone is to get to know Jesus and find out what plans He has for you. For Ethan today is pain-free, walking side-by-side with his Lord in Heaven!

Ethan is survived by his parents, Isaac and Nicole Kearns; his sister, McKenna Thelander (Ean); grandparents, Deborah Kearns, Lisa Lathrop, and Todd Dignan; aunts and uncles, Sarah Brown (Travis), Josh Kearns, Lora Kearns, Abby Amerson (Casey), Caleb Kearns (Cressie), Haylee Bautista (Oscar), and Kelsey Shaffer (Anson); and 17 close cousins, Carly, Kya, Shawn, MacKenzie, Joshua, Cobey, Madeline, Brooklyn, Mylie, Logan, Lucy, James, Marlana, Joslynne, and Cora. Ethan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Calvin Kearns.

A Celebration of Ethan’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the Ted Wilson Gymnasium at Linfield University in McMinnville. After the initial diagnosis, a Go-Fund-Me page was set up called, “Infinite 8: Ethan Kearns." All proceeds will go to the family to help lay their sweet boy to rest.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com