Esther Norman 1930 - 2022

Esther Norman passed away December 24, 2022, in Redmond, Washington. Esther was born September 7, 1930, in Carlton, Oregon, to Carl and Selma Young. She was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, graduating from McMinnville High School and Linfield College.



Esther taught at high schools in Oregon before deciding to see the world and becoming a stewardess for United Airlines. She met Marvin Norman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and they married on October 5, 1957. They made their home in Seattle before moving to Enumclaw, Washington.



Esther was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing and hosting gatherings of family and friends. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms and attended all their sporting events and music concerts. Esther was a leader for Campfire Girls, a member of Eastern Star, and leader of the Rainbow Girls. Her passion for travel continued, with family camping trips, motorhome journeys with Marvin, and taking cruises, especially with their grandsons to Alaska and the Baltic Sea.



Esther and Marvin moved to their Willapa Bay beach house, and then to Esther’s hometown of McMinnville. After Marvin passed away, Esther moved to Emerald Heights in Redmond, Washington.



Esther was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl; husband, Marvin; and sister, Bertha Wood. She is survived by her son, Craig (Kristin); grandsons, Sean (Amy) and Jason; brother, Edward Young; sister, Velma Bottenberg; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, at Emerald Heights.

Full obituary at bartonfuneral.com.