September 30, 2019 Tweet

Ernest George Hollmann 1933-2019

Ernest George Hollmann was born February 22, 1933, and passed away on September 22, 2019, at the age of 86.

Ernest was born to George and Ernestine Hollmann in Oregon City and was one of two siblings.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Janet Hollmann; his daughter, Carol Haight; and his sister, Leona Chatfield. He is survived by his only son, George Hollmann; and grandsons, Kyle Haight and Bryant Haight.

Ernest was a timber faller and worked for many companies. For the majority of the years, he worked for Crown Zellerbach in Tillamook, Oregon. Since leaving Crown Zellerbach, he worked for other logging outfits before officially retiring with Fall Creek Logging but continuing to log part time for other companies.

Following Ernest’s wife’s passing, he established the “Jan Hollmann Needy Kids Fund” for the purpose of purchasing warm coats, shoes and clothes for students in need. Following the death of his daughter, Carol Haight, he once again donated to the fund, which is now known as the “Hollmann/Haight Needy Kids Fund”.

Ernest leaves behind many coffee buddies, timber fallers, farmers and friends he gathered over his extensive lifetime. His interest included hunting, fishing, gardening and involvement in the community.

Ernest served on the budget committee for the Willamina School District for 34 years, from 1982 through 2016. He was awarded a service plaque in May of 2016 in honor of his dedication to the students and community of Willamina. When the idea of a community reader board was brought up, he brought a personal check to pay for half of the cost as he felt it would help keep the community informed.

Ernest was a good listener. He was not a man of many words, but he was never afraid to deliver his opinion.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Drive, Willamina, in the Willamina Elementary Cafeteria. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.