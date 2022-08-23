Erasmo Jr Barrera 1958 - 2022

Jr was born November 26, 1958, to Richard and Sylvia Barrera. He passed away August 23, 2022, due to health complications. Jr loved hunting, fishing and hanging out at the park with friends. He leaves behind a daughter, Tiffany Barrera; a son, James Barrera; granddaughter, Deveni; two grandsons, Deven and Josiah; a sister, Linda Farrell; and brothers, Phil, Kelly, Mike and Tracy Barrera. A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. September 18, at Memorial Park on Blaine Street in Newberg. All friends and family are welcome.