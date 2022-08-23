Rusty Rae/The News-Register## The Wildcats veteran team will be lead by three preseason All-Americans: (from left) defensive end Travis Swanson, center Matt Metcalf and offensive guard Julien Sears. Rusty Rae/The News-Register## Offensive line coach Will Heck directs Alex Hankins during drills at Wednesday’s practice. Rusty Rae/The News-Register## Head Coach Joseph Smith addresses the team at the end of practice on Wednesday. The ‘Cats start the season Sept. 3 in Montgomery, Alabama, against Huntingdon College. Rusty Rae/The News-Register## Joel Valdez, the 2021 Northwest Conference Freshman of the Year, beats the Linfield secondary for a 50-yard gain during a practice scrimmage.

By Ossie Bladine • Editor • August 23, 2022 Tweet

Enthused With Talent

The 2022 Linfield football team returns the majority of the roster that went undefeated last season until a 49-24 NCAA Division III quarterfinal loss to eventual national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Head coach Joseph Smith said it’s one of the deepest and veteran rosters he’s entered a season with, including three preseason All Americans, the entire starting offensive and defensive lines intact, and tons of talent at the skill positions.

But there are a couple of questions to be answered between now and Sept. 3, when the Wildcats, ranked No. 7 nationally preseason, kick things off with a road game in Montgomery, Alabama, against Huntingdon College. The biggest unknown is who will step into the quarterback role vacated by All-American Wyatt Smith, a McMinnville High School alum who was runner-up for the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman.

Splitting snaps with the first team in practice are Blake Eaton, Dawson Lieurance and Michael Schutz. All three saw some playing time last year in the back-up role.

“I feel confident in all three young men,” Smith said. “They’re battling it out every day.”

The coaches plan to make a decision the Saturday before their first game, and it could be multiple guys at quarterback early in the season.

“Either collectively they’ll get it done, or one guy will step up above the others.”

Whoever is taking snaps for the ‘Cats will have a bevy of talent around him.

The wide receiver corps – “the deepest that we’ve ever had in terms of quality receivers,” said Smith — is led by all-conference first team pass catchers Colton Smith, Devon Murray and 2021 Northwest Conference Freshman of the Year Joel Valdez. The dynamic running back duo of Connor McNabb and Connor Morton will be joined by Bishop Mitchell, a transfer from Portland State University. The veteran offensive line is anchored by guard Julien Sears, a preseason first team All-American, and center Matt Metcalf, a preseason third team All-American.

Add in an “incredible group” of three tight ends, and “it’s a pretty dreamy situation to come in as a quarterback,” the coach said. “I have been using the analogy that we have a tremendous race car setup, and we just need to find the driver that can use it to its full ability.”

The Wildcats look to continue dominating on the other side of the ball. The 2021 squad ranked second nationally in quarterback sacks (3.75 per game), opponent third-down conversion rate (23.0 percent) and fourth in rushing defense (54.8 yards per game).

“Defense is going to start and end with that ferocious d-line,” Smith said.

Led by captain and all-American defensive end Travis Swanson, the line also features a handful strong tackles, including Nick Severson, Alex Frazier, Grayson Cosier and Chase Lydig.

“It’s a very talented group that should put a lot of pressure on teams and allow the younger backrow to develop,” Smith said.

The ‘Cats are looking for new leaders in the defensive secondary, having graduated cornerback Tyler Sitton, a McMinnville Grizzly alum, and safety Tyler Bergeron. A couple of all-conference first teamers, rover Caiden Biege-Wetherbee and monsterback Ben Baxter, intend to shut down opposing passing games, along with cornerbacks Des Phillips, Evan Fisette, who moved from receiver to the defense last year, and Chance Sparks – “a tremendous athlete” who will play both receiver and defensive back this season, Smith said.

Smith noted the younger players are more experienced than usual. A lost season due to the COVID pandemic meant last year’s freshman had 22 weeks of practice the previous year before suiting up for game day for the first time.

“Fundamentally and schematically, we’re so much further ahead than we normally are,” he said. “I think you’ll see that play out everywhere. The product on the field will be better everywhere.”

Depth will also be a major asset throughout the season.

“I’ve never seen this much raw skill talent here in a long time,” the coach said. “It allows you to weather some of those injury storms that come. To be able to replace a player with another elite player isn’t a gift you get at a lot of schools.”

Smith said the team is hungry and motivated, with plenty of optimism for another playoff run this year given the amount of talent returning. Linfield’s 2021 undefeated conference season was followed by a 31-28 dominating triumph over fifth-ranked Saint John’s University on the road, a game that was not as close as the score suggests. Smith said he felt the team then performed better against eventual champs Mary Hardin-Baylor than what the scoreboard totaled, and provided valuable lessons on how to take the next step.

“We measured well against the best in the country. The guys now know what that looks like,” Smith said. “They’ve been to the circus, so to speak, and seen the lions. The guys are practicing with that in mind. They know how clean their fundamentals have to be and what it takes to play at that level.”