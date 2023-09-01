Engberg given Lafayette community service award

The city established the award in 2019, “to recognize the community volunteers that show consistent dedication. The award is for outstanding and noteworthy community service as a volunteer, who is not appointed, elected, nor compensated for their service.”

Lyon, a longtime volunteer, was the first recipient. The city notes on its website that the award was created “in honor of her many years of service to the community as the founder of the Lafayette Community Fund, for being the driving force behind the Community Center renovations and for several other projects that positively impacted the lives of Lafayette residents.”

Malcomson said that Engberg “moved to Lafayette in the ‘90s and has been a vital part of creating and enriching community life here in Lafayette. This past year she officially retired from her position as the children’s director at LCC, but anyone who has attended holiday events knows her service to the community extended way past her duties required of her.”

Award recipients are chosen by the mayor and city council, and nomination forms are available online.

Recipients receive a plaque and a plaque engraved with their names are also put on display at City Hall.