Employees, county fail to reach agreement after marathon mediation session

The Yamhill County Employee Association and county negotiated for about 14 ½ hours Friday, Oct. 27, without coming close to an agreement on a new three-year contract.

Mediation between the sides, held at the Yamhill County Courthouse, began at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up about midnight.

“It was a long day,” YCEA President Michelle Mendoza said.

Another mediation session is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, two days before the union has said it intends to strike.

“On (Tuesday) Oct. 24, Yamhill County received written notice from the Yamhill County Employee Association (AFSCME Local 1422) of their intent to strike effective Nov. 3,” County Administrator/Budget Officer Ken Huffer said. “We respect AFSCME’s right to call for a strike, however, we were very disappointed that they chose to take this aggressive step when they did rather than waiting to see if the parties might reach agreement on a successor collective bargaining agreement at our next scheduled mediation session (Friday).”

The Yamhill County Commissioners went into executive session as part of their Thursday, Oct. 26 weekly meeting, to discuss the state of negotiations between the county and union.

Huffer said following Friday’s marathon mediation session that “multiple proposals were exchanged in good faith,” and even though the parties were unable to settle on a new CBA, some progress was made.

“The county responded substantively to each proposal put forward by AFSCME and we look forward to receiving their response to our latest proposal when we convene again (Nov. 1),” Huffer said.

Mendoza said the union went public with the Nov. 3 strike date in preparation for a possible walkout in the event an agreement can’t be reached.

“I don’t remember any progress,” she said. “I remember the union making numerous proposals which were rejected. They (the county) did agree to another wage study. As far as coming to a tentative agreement, I feel like we are still far from that.”

If one can’t be reached, by the end of the next mediation session, Mendoza said that will leave the union with no option other than to strike beginning Friday.

“We’re trying to prevent that from happening,” she said.

There are about 400 county employees, about 75 percent of whom belong to the union, according to Mendoza.

She said an emergency meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at McMinnville’s Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third St., and all employees, whether they belong to the union or not, are invited to attend.

It will be an opportunity for questions to be answered about mediation sessions that have been held and what workers can expect if a strike comes to fruition.

See Tuesday’s print edition for additional details.