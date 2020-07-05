Emma Blanche Wilson 1923 - 2020

Emma Blanche Wilson passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at the age of 96. One of 10 siblings, she was born July 13, 1923, in Gandy, Nebraska, to S. Fredrick and Ada Weber.

Emma attended school in Stapleton, Nebraska, and later moved to Alliance, Ohio, and lived with her sister and family while working in the shipyards building car motors during WWII. In 1947, she married Virgil.

Virgil and Emma started their life together in Dundee, Oregon, and raised their four children, Leonard, Vickie, Jay and Valerie. She was an exceptional seamstress, often making many baby quilts. She loved to cook and especially bake pies for various occasions and help with any of the events at church. Emma will be remembered for her ability to work hard and she did everything in top speed. She was an unselfish, supportive, caring, loving mother and was very proud of all her children and grandchildren and was an active part of their lives. Emma retired from the Dundee Post Office.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Newberg and attended the First Baptist Church. She loved the church, attending Bible studies and going on field trips with her many friends. She touched many people with her love, kindness, patience and laughter.

She lived at Brookdale in Newberg for a while, then later moved to Cedar Crest Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Tualatin. She was very active and loved doing puzzles, playing Bingo, bowling, playing games and going on outings.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Virgil; son, Jay; five brothers, John, Clarence, Karl, Maynard and Francis; and four sisters, Jennie, Alta, Rachel and Fredrika.

Emma is survived by son, Leonard Wilson of Ford, Washington; daughters, Vickie (Craig) Timmons of Dayton, Oregon, and Valerie (Bob) Maslen of Dundee, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Private family services are being held with burial at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery.


