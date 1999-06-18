Emma Arlene Weber Hoff - 1927 - 2019

Emma Arlene Weber Hoff was born July 15, 1927, in Wing, North Dakota, to Johanna Davison and John Weber. She moved to Carlton, Oregon, at an early age. She married Harley R. Hoff, who died June 18, 1999. Arlene worked at Oregon Mutual for 32 years before retiring.

Arlene is survived by her sister, Dorothy Weber Adams; son, Randy H. Hoff and his wife Jennie of Sheridan; daughter, Deborah J. Stewart and her husband Edward of Carlton; grandsons, Richard S. Juchtzer, Justin E. Cowan and Adam Hoff; and great-grandchildren, Logan Juchtzer and Halie Juchtzer. She was predeceased by her brother, Leroy Weber; and a grandson, Michael Laughlin.

Arlene died February 28, 2019, at her home in Carlton, Oregon. She was 91.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Presbyterian Church, 600 E. Columbia Drive, Newberg, Oregon. A light lunch with family will follow.