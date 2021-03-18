Elsie Lehman 1930 - 2021

Longtime Amity resident, Elsie Lehman, passed away March 18, 2021, at Rock of Ages/Valley View in McMinnville, Oregon.

Elsie was born July 4,1930, to William E. and Ethel (Coupe) Rogers at the home of her paternal grandparents, John and Nellie Rogers on Jellison St. in Amity, Oregon. Nellie was a physician’s assistant (midwife) and helped deliver many children in Amity and the surrounding area. Elsie spent her early childhood years on the farm at Bethel and then moved to Amity to live with her grandparents, graduating from Amity High School in 1948.

Elsie met her husband, Harold, at the Amity Baptist Church when his family was forced to relocate when their farm became part of the cantonment “Camp Adair” north of Corvallis during World War II. They were united in marriage on July 20, 1948, and spent 66 happily married years together until Harold’s death in 2014. They rented a home on family property on Briedwell Road, and in 1956 moved into Amity on Goucher Street. One of two homes for sale at that time, Elsie chose the one with an “indoor bathroom." They spent the next 58 years together at this location raising a family, participating in community functions and celebrating special occasions.

In the 1960s, Elsie drove a school bus for Irwin Hahn and during the summer drove a bus route for berry and bean pickers to Dayton-Grand Island for Armentrouts and Steingrubes. She retired from the Amity US Bank in 1993 after 28 years of service. She then assisted Harold and Donald at “the Farm-Lehman Bros" for many years. Elsie volunteered countless hours whenever needed in church and other community functions, including the Amity Pancake Feed, SMART, Outdoor School, Yamhill County Historical Society, Amity Pioneer Cemetery Association, and along with Harold/Lehman Bros were FFA Honorary Chapter Farmers. She was a member of the Amity Baptist Church and in later years First Baptist Church of Salem, where Harold’s grandfather, the Reverend Tapscott, had been a pastor in 1910. Elsie was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends alike. She felt it was a privilege to live and work in Amity and to have so many friends.

Elsie was a loving mother, a woman of many talents, loved the simple things in life and had endless energy. She loved to cook and entertain in her home. Chocolate chip cookies and angel food cakes with chocolate drizzle were her specialties. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed music and puttering in the yard. She was very proud of her family heritage and researched family genealogy. The Mahood and Rogers families settled in the Amity-Hopewell area in the 1890s.

Elsie loved children. Her special joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her bright smile and sweet hugs never failed her even as dementia dimmed her memory. Special thanks to Brookdale/Hillside and Rock of Ages Memory Care staff for their loving care and compassion. One thing she never forgot was, “I’m Elsie Lehman from Amity, Oregon." Elsie was our “Sunshine."

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Krieger; sisters, Marian Rogers and Rebecca Rogers (Ben VanLaar); daughter-in-law, Connie Lehman; granddaughter, Lisa Clark (James); grandsons, Ryan Lehman (Alicia) and Kyle Lehman; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, William Rogers and Ethel Coupe Lisenbee; her loving step-mother, Florence Cox Rogers; husband, Harold; son, Donald; and brothers, John and Gilbert Rogers.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. April 3, at Amity Pioneer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following organizations: Friends of Amity City Library, Brighton Hospice, or Rock of Ages Endowment Fund in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.