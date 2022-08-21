Ellen Sylvia Farrington 1936 - 2022

Our Heavenly Father called his daughter, Ellen Sylvia Farrington, home on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the age of 86.

Ellen was born June 30, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Oscar and Sylvia Taskinen. She was raised in Hopewell, Oregon.

Ellen graduated from Amity High School. She married Richard Nelson and started their family in McMinnville, Oregon. They owned and operated N-T Trailer Supply and Repair Company until her husband’s death in 1982.

She met and married Vern Farrington in 1983. She helped in Vern’s business, Monmouth Dairy Queen, until 1991. They moved to the Sheridan area for approximately seven years, moving to Amity in 1998, and then settling in McMinnville in 2007.

Ellen had four siblings, Jean Raineri, Benjamin Taskinen, Richard Taskinen, and Ila Schuchardt. She is survived by four daughters from her first marriage, Susan Eason, Nancy Karr, Kathryn Nelson, and Linda Jo Turrey; and stepchildren, Stacie Brown and Barry Farrington by her second marriage; as well as 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Ellen requested a quiet gathering with family only.