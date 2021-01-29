Ellen Irene Konzelman 1925 - 2021

Ellen Irene Konzelman passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021, at the age of 95.

Ellen was born to Edwin and Imo Rutschman on October 17, 1925, and had one sister, Margaret. Ellen grew up in the Suver, Oregon, area until World War II, when her family had to move. The government bought all the land in the area for military training at Camp Adair. Ellen's family settled near Dayton, Oregon, where she completed high school and graduated from Dayton High School. After the war, she met Ralph Konzelman, and they were married in 1947. They lived briefly in Corvallis, Oregon. They then moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they lived for several years and their two children were born. Later, they moved to a farm in the country. Ralph died in a car accident in 1974. Ellen continued to live on the farm until just a few months before her death.

Ellen worked various jobs over the years, including 25 years of work for the State Board of Accountancy in Salem. She retired in the early 1990s. She had a strong Christian faith, loved gardening and working outside, and was an excellent pianist. Ellen was a pianist at her church from her late teenage years until well into her 90s. She also played for numerous weddings, funerals and other special events.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and sister, Margaret Withee. She is survived by a son, Chris (wife Peg); a daughter, Karen Springer (husband Norm); five grandchildren, Scott Konzelman (wife Gina), Kevin Konzelman (wife Jody), Eric Konzelman (wife Megan), Beth Miller, and Jim Springer (wife Elise); and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private burial service will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in McMinnville.

Remembrances can be given to the Lafayette Community Church or the Unionvale Countryside Church. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.