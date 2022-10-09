Elizabeth Lyman Fromherz 1957 - 2022

Liz was born February 23, 1957, as Elizabeth Evelyn Fox to Sandra (Papke) and James Fox in Corvallis, Oregon. At age 8, she was adopted with two of her sisters by Vera and Floyd Lyman of Dayton, Oregon. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1975. She died October 9, 2022.

All Liz ever wanted to do was to be a mother. She succeeded with this dream with her four girls, Felica, Betsy, Adelia and Karen. Additionally, her joy was found in her grandsons, Gage and Cooper Anderson, painting on canvas, and as an accomplished seamstress. She was a loyal friend.

In July of 2022, she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, plasma cell leukemia. She fought hard through three major chemotherapy sessions, determined to be there for her two remaining daughters and her grandsons. But God had other plans...

Liz was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents and her daughters, Felice Noel Fromherz and Elizabeth (Betsy) Jean Fromherz. She leaves behind Adelia Renee Fromherz and Karen Adrian Fromherz; as well as three sisters, Chris Allison, Brenda Fox Dolan and Sherry Smith

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 Fourth Street, Dayton, Oregon.