Eleanor (Shirley) Whittlinger 1934 - 2020

Eleanor (Shirley) Whittlinger of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 10, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was born May 22, 1934, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Frederick and Martha Marquardt.

Eleanor married Richard Whittlinger in Aberdeen on August 26, 1950. Eleanor has sons, Frederick of Beaver, Ritchie of Dundee, Curt of Willamina, Donald of Sheridan, and Russell of Dallas. She was preceded by her husband, Richard Whittlinger; son, Thomas; brother, Delmar Marquardt; and sister, Geneva Schroeder. She has a sister, Marie, and two brothers, Melvin and Norman, all of California; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.