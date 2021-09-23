Eldon Ray Noble 1943 - 2021

Eldon Ray Noble was born August 15, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was one of five children born to Ralph and Wilma (Sharp) Noble. Eldon grew up in Yamhill County and graduated from Dayton High School. He married Clara Worley and was married close to 29 years. They were living in Gold Beach, Oregon, when their son, Jimmy Ray Noble, was born, and in Dayton, Oregon, when their daughter, Angie Noble, was born. Life wasn’t easy, and at times seemed to be more downs then ups, but he persevered. His sense of humor was such that his banter with his grandchildren would be contagious and can still be evident in conversations they have with each other today.

When he was younger, Eldon enjoyed a little hunting and fishing the Rogue River and the Pacific Ocean out of Gold Beach. Eldon enjoyed country music, Western movies, and going to sporting events to watch his grandchildren play, and junior rodeos to watch them ride. Eldon also enjoyed going to Dayton High School games as well as to Coos Bay for the state’s annual high school basketball tournament with Jim or his sister, Shirley, when Dayton was playing. Eldon was also a U of O Ducks' fan, and would enjoy watching televised games with Jim and grandkids. In more recent years, he was more solitary and chose to spend time closer to home or visiting with his sisters, Shirley White and Linda Reeser.

Eldon was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Jack Noble and Delmer Noble; and sister, Linda Reeser. He is survived by his sister, Shirley; son, Jim (wife, Leanna Noble); daughter, Angie Noble; five grandchildren, William Hancock (wife, Shyane Hancock), Jeffery Noble, Carissa Acunia (husband, Vincent Acunia), Nathan Noble (wife, Abby Noble), and Jacob Noble; and five great-granddaughters. Eldon had spent his final days at OHSU, where he passed away on September 23, 2021.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Yamhill Community Action Partnership (yamhillcap.org). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.