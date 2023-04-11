Elaine Beverly Christensen 1926 - 2023

Elaine Beverly (Hunt) Christensen, 96, passed away April 11, 2023, in Tigard, Oregon. She was born August 9, 1926, in Portland, Oregon, to Albert and Olga (Madsen) Hunt. She was an only child.

While attending Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, she met her future husband, Lyle Christensen, who preceded her in death in 2013, after 65 years of marriage.

She is survived by daughter, Judy Proctor of Salem; son, Gary (Carla) Christensen of Vancouver, Washington; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

At Beverly’s request, there will be a private graveside gathering of immediate family only at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Lyle.

The family suggests contributions be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

To leave private condolences, please visit http://www.macyandson.com.