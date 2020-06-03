Elaine Beatrice (Houle) Sherwood 1930 - 2020

Our mom, wife, grandma, great-grandma and friend, Elaine Beatrice (Houle) Sherwood, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Willamette Valley Medical Center on June 3, 2020, at the age of 90.

The youngest of six children, Elaine was born May 7, 1930, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Amos and Beatrice Houle. When she was a year old, the family moved to La Grande, Oregon. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1948, where she and her twin sister Cathleen were head yell leaders.

She married Gerald (Jerry) Stanley Sherwood on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, in La Grande, which meant free flowers were already on display in the church. They moved to McMinnville the same year and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together.

Elaine began working for the La Grande branch of US Bank in 1950 after being recruited from the diner where she worked next door. Later that year, Jerry accepted his first teaching job in McMinnville, and Elaine transferred to the McMinnville branch. She retired in 1986 after 36 years in the banking industry.

Her greatest joy was caring for her family and loved ones. She took great pride in being a loving, devoted and caring wife to Jerry and mother to her daughter, Jan (Dennis) Keister, and sons, Terry (Joy), Jon (Tammy) and Larry (Nadine). She loved nurturing (spoiling) her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Elaine was kind and generous beyond measure, always giving to help others. "Amazing Grace" played softly when she passed, which was a fitting tribute to her truly “amazing grace.”

She loved her grandchildren, playing (and winning!) the penny slots at Spirit Mountain Casino, sharing laughter while playing cards and games with family and friends, completing jigsaw puzzles, and going on shopping trips with coupons to find the best deal. She loved making new friends while traveling with Jerry to his Navy reunions. She loved her coffee and vacationing at Eagle Crest with the entire family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Cathleen (Gardner) and Muriel (Ward); and brothers, Jim, Glenn and Elwin Houle. Elaine will forever be remembered by her husband Jerry, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as anyone who met her gentle and caring soul.

A memorial reception is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the “See Ya Later” Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.