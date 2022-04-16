Edwin Lyle Bellwood 1939 - 2022

Edwin Lyle Bellwood was born September 1, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Seth and Lois (Reynolds) Bellwood. They moved to California when he was a small boy. They later moved to Oregon, where he finished his grade school years. He graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1957.

He started working for Oregon Mutual Insurance at the age of 18. He worked for them for 10 years. He then bought his own agency (Bellwood Insurance) in Yamhill; he sold his agency in 1987. He then went to work for Yamhill Grade School as a teacher’s aide and coached many sports; retiring in 1999.

He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy Jacks, on December 19, 1959. They were married for 62 years. After retirement, they traveled to Arizona for 17 years each winter. He loved to golf, play basketball, play cards with friends, and watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports. He ran two marathons in his 40s and loved to take walks with Cathy.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Jeffery and Ryan of McMinnville, and David and wife Stacy of Hillsboro; sister, Betty Wasson; sister-in-law, Jackie; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Seth and Ray; and brother-in-law, Bob Wasson.

There will be a private family service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Yamhill-Carlton Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Yamhill County Gospel Mission in care of Macy & Son.