Edward Seibel 1949 - 2020

Edward Seibel passed away December 1, 2020, with his family by his side in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 71 years old. He was born November 9, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, to his parents Harold and Yvonne Seibel. He attended elementary school in Bonney Lake, Washington, and then high school in Sheridan and McMinnville, Oregon. In 1969, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Caliente from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. During his time of service, he was able to travel and see many other countries and the friendships he made on the ship brought him much happiness. In June 1972, he met his love, Rosita Milks, in Eugene, Oregon. They married in June 1973 and have been together ever since.

Ed worked at SMS Mobile Homes in set-up and maintenance and later worked for Burch Concrete as a transfer truck driver. He also worked as a mason for Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and Valley View Cemetery over the years.

Ed enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, until he sustained a back injury. His love of music kept him busy during his retirement years. You could always find him listening to his collection of albums, tapes and CDs in his shop. He was very proud of his son and daughter and his grandchildren. He spent many hours watching his grandchildren compete in sports over the years, from baseball, basketball, football, soccer to cheer.

Ed leaves behind his wife, Rosita of McMinnville; daughter, Jessica (Tim) Lewers; son, Nile (Autumn) Seibel, both from McMinnville; grandchildren, Jamie Bevan, Jessie Rose Bevan, Rylee Dennison, Aliya Seibel, Terrin Seibel, and Quinten Seibel; step-grandsons, Jack and Bryce Lewers, all of McMinnville; his sister, Judy Russo, and nephew Brett, of Sumner, Washington; half-brothers, Rob Seibel of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Lawrence McKenzie of Washington; and nephew, Joseph, and niece, Leah, of San Francisco. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph and Keith; and sister, Marianne.

Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. Private service for immediate family only due to Covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Animal Pets Humane Society of McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.