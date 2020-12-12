Edward Howard Hosley 1930 - -2020

Edward Hosley died December 12, 2020, at home, at the age of 90 years. He was born November 12, 1930, in Oakland, California, to Howard and Grace Hosley. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Ashmore and her husband Austin of Brentwood, California; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Ed excelled at many things, including photography and amateur radio. In Scouting he attained the rank of Eagle Scout at age 15. He was also an accomplished classical pianist and a chess player. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. He earned his B.S. degree in Geology from the University of California, Berkeley, and his Ph.D. in Anthropology from UCLA. He loved teaching and was a professor of Anthropology at several colleges and universities, including the University of Alaska, Eastern Oregon College, Cal State Fullerton, Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, New York, and SUNY Potsdam in New York, where he later became that university’s Provost. Although he had no children of his own, he kept in touch with many of his students through the years.

Ed loved the outdoors. He was a backpacker in the days of wooden pack frames and before freeze-dried food. He would sometimes spend weeks alone in the Sierras, especially in the Yosemite high country. This love of hiking led him to join the Sierra Club, where he met and eventually married the love of his life, Harriet Howells. They enjoyed traveling. His schooling, doctorate thesis, work and pleasure travel took them all over America. Harriet predeceased him in 2009 after 52 years of marriage.

