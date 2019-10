October 28, 2019 Tweet

Edward C. Bice - 1937-2019

Edward C. Bice was born February 18, 1937, the youngest child of Clyde C. and Clara Helen Bice. He enjoyed 33 years married to Karen and their travels together.

He was the father of four sons, one daughter and four stepchildren.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Alan and Chot, and three sisters, Avalon, Charlene and Delores (Boots). He is survived by a sister, Patricia Ann (Bice) Langlay.

Farewell.