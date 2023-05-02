Edna Weston 1958 - 2024

Edna Marie (Bergstrom) Weston, a resident of Lafayette, Oregon, passed away February 13, 2024, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was 65.



Edna was born May 8, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon, to her mother, Barbara, and father, Ralph Bergstrom. She grew up on the family farm with her brother Carl, and sister, Robbin. She participated in 4-H and Rainbow Girls, raised sheep, and loved the "River Bottom" along the South Yamhill River that bordered the property. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1976.



She married Randy Weston, who served in the U.S. Navy. They traveled extensively, living in California, Connecticut, Washington, Guam and Georgia, on or near naval bases. They had three children, Robert, Breanna and Nick. Robert and his partner, Anna, live in Portland with their son, Jack. Breanna and her partner, Stuartt, live in Hillsboro with their son, Ford. Nicholas and his partner, Tonya, live in Lafayette with their sons, Curtis and Corey.

During her travels, she worked for a variety of government agencies: the Department of Defense, USDA, Immigration, and finally at Veterans Affairs. At the VA she excelled at helping veterans receive the most benefits they were owed, and trained others to do the same.



She loved reading, gardening, movies, old radio programs, antiques, making art and spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Robert, Breanna, and Nicholas; brother, Carl; aunt, Susan; four wonderful grandsons; and many others she loved. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; father, Ralph; and her sister, Robbin.



No public services. A memorial will be scheduled for early August.