Edith Shane Hayden 1939 - 2022

Edith Shane Hayden was born August 16, 1939, in Lakeview, Oregon, to Earl Boorman and Elizabeth (Cole) Boorman. She fought a valiant battle with lung cancer for over three years until all treatment options had been tried. She passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus in the late hours of January 9, 2022.



Edith’s childhood journey took her from Lakeview to Klamath Falls, Oregon, Prairie City/John Day, Oregon, and Colstrip, Montana. She married young and finished high school in Lodge Grass, Montana, after her marriage to Vaughn Hayden in 1958.



Vaughn and Edith had two children, Becky, and David, prior to moving to Salem, Oregon, in 1962. Their third child, Jonathan, was born after their relocation. Edith worked at the credit bureau in Salem for several years and then became a full-time mom. By this time the family had become financially comfortable, and it would appear all was well. However, Vaughn pursued other interests that led to divorce in 1980. Family stress and pain led Jonathan into a journey of drug and alcohol abuse.



Edith’s compassionate heart was one of unique tenderness. Vaughn had become terminally ill and, in 1987, Edith cared for him until his death in 1988. Additionally, when her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in the mid-'90s, Edith moved her from Klamath Falls to her home in Salem and cared for her until her death in 1995. She also made provisions for Jonathan’s needs until his death in August of 2021.



In 1980, Edith began her employment with the State of Oregon as a clerical assistant. Her intellect, talent and positive attitude propelled her to higher and higher levels throughout her career with the Department of Insurance and Finance. She retired at the age of 72, having become the Lead Ombudsman for Injured Workers with the Workers Compensation Division. She made lasting friendships with coworkers and quilting friends whom she continued meeting for luncheons until her final month of life.



During Edith’s retirement years, she often gathered with her quilting friends as they created beautiful works of art. Edith was able to make quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, and each quilt was uniquely designed with something meaningful for the recipient. Edith was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will continue to be missed by all.



Edith was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles, Lloyd and Robert; and son, Jonathan. She is survived by her children, Becky (Craig) Thornton and David (Cindy) Hayden; grandchildren, Dominic, Ryan and Josiah Thornton, Jeremiah Hayden (Kelli Schaefer), and Jessica (Eli) Peacock; great-grandsons, Keith and Mason Thornton; and her siblings, Sharon Halverson, Orland Boorman and Earla Horstman.



Our family would like to express our gratitude to Doctor O’Brien and staff at Oregon Oncology Specialists for their excellent, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to H.R. Hoover Cancer Center, McMinnville, in memory of Edith.



A memorial service will be held Monday January 17, 2022, at 2:00PM at Calvary Chapel of McMinnville, 1825 NW 2nd St., McMinnville, OR 97128. Livestream will be available at https://subsplash.com/calvarymac-1/media/mi/+vpmhy6b