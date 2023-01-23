Economic council to mull buisness license fee

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
So, if an annual fee (license) doesn't exist for any particular enterprise, it's a good idea to implement one because that approach is 'becoming increasingly popular for Oregon cities'. Wasting money seems to be rather popular government trait also, so one enables the other -- what a concept! Thanx to Chris Chenoweth for being conscious that maybe the endless search for more $$$$$$ has limits.
CubFan
Heather Richards seems to be a big fan of proposing ways to add fees to citizens and businesses as a way to fund her growth plans for the city. Of course these new fees are popular for Oregon cities... the cities' administrations have just found a new revenue source! Slap another fee on people! Thank you Chris Chenoweth for being the voice of reason.