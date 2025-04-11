Easter events planned around county

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##At last year’s Lions Club Easter egg hunt in Discovery Meadows Park, Mac High sophomore Mallorie Crabtree, a member of the Leo Club junior Lions group, photographs a McMinnville family: Araceli Estrada; Ari Ceras, holding baby Maylin Moreno; Easter Bunny and Leo member Elsie Best; and Diana Ceras, standing with 4-year-old Emmeline Moreno, 4.

Easter egg hunts mostly will be held on Saturday, April 19, the day before Easter, although an adaptive hunt for children with disabilities is scheduled April 12. Most egg hunts are free; the exception is an adult egg hunt McMinnville that raises funds for the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation.

Many churches and some retirement homes also will host special Easter events.

Activities include:

- McMinnville: The Lions Club, which has been hosting egg hunts in McMinnville for more than 60 years, will sponsor the 2025 event at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, in Discovery Meadows Park.

The McMinnville High School Leos Club will stuff candy into plastic eggs for the event. Club members also will help out Saturday morning, as will the Easter Bunny.

Other Easter events in McMinnville will include hunts at some churches and retirement centers, and special church services.

For instance, Calvary McMinnville Church will hold special services at 9 and 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20. The public is welcome. Kids’ church will be available in addition to the main service.

Calvary Mac is located at 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. For more information, call 503-472-4245.

McMinnville First Baptist Church will host a special Easter Sunday celebration on April 20 with music as well as the Easter message.

Musicians, who will perform the Hallelujah Chorus as well as other Easter songs, including the First Baptist Choir and the Jubilee Bell Choir directed by Marilyn Dresser; organist Julie Cross of Linfield University; Bob McCann on timpani; and the Yamhill River Brass Quintet, with trumpeters Joan Paddock and David Cahsney, horn player Benjamin Garrett, trombonist Brian Gingerich and tuba player Nick Mower.

A brass prelude will start at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. in the church at 125 S.E. Cowls St. Admission is free; child care is available.

Also in McMinnville, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 19. Eggs will be hidden in the store at 1040 S.E. First St., McMinnville, and children can hunt for them from 10 a.m. until the eggs run out.

The store also will offer “Bunny Bargains” of up to 75% off that day.

The Easter events are free to the community.

The ReStore sells used items, including household goods, fixtures, appliances and furniture, with proceeds going to the McMinnville Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit works with volunteers and future homeowners to build houses for people in need of permanent homes.

For more information, or to donate, go to machabitat.org.

- Adult egg hunt: The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation will host its second-annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, at The Preserve golf course just south of McMinnville on Highway 99W at Bayou Drive.

The 21 and older event will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Food by Ric-Rac Texas BBQ will be served, and adult beverages will be available. Dante Zapata also will perform live music.

Proceeds will go to the cancer foundation, which helps cancer patients with non-medical needs such as rent, utilities and transportation.

For tickets, $45, go to wvcancerfoundation.org or call 503-435-4692.

- Adaptive egg hunt: On Saturday, April 12, children with disabilities and their families can attend an adaptive egg hunt, with numerous ways to search for eggs at 10 a.m. in Willamette Elementary School, 1600 S.W. Fellows St. in McMinnville.

The Grove Church and local educators with experience with developmental disabilities will host the free event. It will include hunts for children with various disabilities and sensory needs, plus face painting, cookie and egg decorating, glitter tattoos, a photo booth, a bounce house and other activities. Lunch will be provided.

Activities scheduled in other cities include:

- Amity: Amity Fire District will host an egg hunt for ages up to 10 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, in Amity City Park. The fire department auxiliary will supply prizes for finding special eggs.

- Carlton: Carlton Fire District will host the annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, in Wennerberg Park, Carlton’s lower park. Children up to 10 are welcome.

- Dayton: An Easter Egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. in city park, sponsored by the Dayton High School FFA chapter.

- Dundee: The Dundee Community Committee will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 19, in Billick Park. Kids should bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny will be on hand, and music will be playing. Hunts start at 10 a.m. for special needs kids, 10:15 for those 3 and younger, 10:30 for 4 to 6 year olds, 10:45 for those 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 and 11. For more information, call 503-537-2909.

- Lafayette: Lafayette Community Church will sponsor the annual Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday, April 19, in Joel Perkins Park.

- Newberg: Egg hunts for various age groups are scheduled Saturday morning, April 19, in Jaquith Park. The event for ages 3, 4, 6 and 7 will start at 10 a.m., with another at 10:30 for ages 2, 5 and 8 to 10. For more information, call 503-537-2909.

- Sheridan: Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 E. Main St, will host an egg hunt for children 3 to 12 following services on Easter Sunday, April 20. The event will be on the church property.

- Willamina: An Easter egg hunt is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, in the Tina Miller Teen Center, 172 N.E. Fourth St., Willamina.

- Yamhill: An Easter egg hunt for children up to 10 will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, in Beulah Park.