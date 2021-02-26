Early morning weather front cuts power; still 1,500 customers without PGE service

UPDATE: By mid-afternoon, PGE had restored power to all but about 1,500 customers, including 32 in the McMinnville 97128 zip code area. The 2:40 p.m. PGE report listed 1,491 outages remaining, including 649 in Multnomah County, 480 in Washington County and 300 in Clackamas County.

Portland General Electric and thousands of northwest Oregon residents were surprised and frustrated early Friday morning when about 9,000 PGE awoke to more power outages. The latest outages followed PGE efforts that whittled hundreds of thousands of outages resulting from Feb. 11-12 storms down to about 300 late Thursday night.

Friday's new outages included 17 in Yamhill County, but almost 150 for customers in zip codes covering parts of the county. Those outages included 55 in the Rickreall 97373 zip, 64 in the Willamina 97396 zip; 21 in the Sheridan 97378 zip, and 7 in the Amity 97101 zip.

A spokesperson for PGE said utility crews are working throughout the service area, and expect to return power to large blocks of customers all at once Friday, and will continuing working on difficult damage restoration in some areas. The PGE 9 a.m. report listed 4,116 outages in Clackamas County and 3,230 in Multnomah County. Other county counts were Yamhill 17, Polk 130, Washington 124 and Marion 23.

PGE maintains two different “power outage” maps online, with different update timelines and significant variance in identification of outage-areas.

After the initial February snow-ice storms, PGE reported there were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired, and 3,000 people working on power restoration projects. There were major outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood, with the highest outage numbers in Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The PGE outages map, updated every 10 minutes, is found at www.portlandgeneral.com/outages. PGE's call-in number is 800-544-1795.

For updated PGE information online, see www.portlandgeneral.com/storminfo/.