Dyan Melanie Niehus 1957 - 2024

Dyan Melanie Niehus was born August 18, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Vernon and Evelyn Niehus. As the fifth of 10 children, Dyan grew up on the outskirts of Lafayette and attended school in Dayton, where she graduated from high school in 1975. Dyan lived along the Oregon coast for many years before moving to Eugene to be closer to her son and his family. Dyan passed away December 8, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Dyan’s passion for life and her fierce devotion to her family and friends was reflected throughout her life’s work. As a nurse, artist, writer, cook, and avid gardener, Dyan left her indelible mark upon everyone and everything she touched.

She is survived by eight of her siblings; her loving son, Wheylin, and his wife, Brynne; and her granddaughters, Harper and Clementine. May her endless compassion, creativity, and tenacity live on through her family and friends who loved her so dearly.

Dyan’s Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Bindery Event Space in McMinnville, Oregon.