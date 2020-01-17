Dusting of snow coats Yamhill Valley

A light dusting of snow coated the Yamhill Valley early Friday morning.

It began snowing in earnest around 3 a.m.

School districts are altering their schedules because of the inclement weather. The announcements:

. . . Dayton: Two hours late.

. . . Gaston: Two hours late, no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes.

. . . McMinnville: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

. . . Newberg: Two hours late, morning buses are on snow routes.

. . . Sheridan: Two hours late, buses 2 and 3 on snow routes.

. . . Yamhill-Carlton: Two hours late, morning buses on snow routes.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, and depending upon where you live, here's what you have to look forward to, according to the National Weather Service/McMinnville Municipal Airport station:

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10a.m. Patchy fog between 9 and 10. Patchy freezing fog before 9. Snow level 200 feet rising to 1700 feet in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Snow level 2200 feet. Low around 38. South-southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.