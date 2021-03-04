Drusilla Ann DeHart 1932 - 2021

Drusilla “Drue” Ann DeHart passed away March 4, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 88.

She was born August 23, 1932, to Lawrence and Lelah (Hayes) Hughson. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1950. Drue went on to attend Western Oregon University (OCE), where she met her future husband, Lester DeHart.

Drue and Lester were married in 1952, and went on to enjoy 55 happy years together before he passed away in 2008. She stayed at home and raised their five children in the following years. After several years of substitute teaching, she went back to college to complete her teaching degree in 1978. She taught third grade in Grand Ronde and Willamina for the remainder of her career.

She enjoyed two fun trips to Europe with her husband; she delighted in puttering in her flower beds and with her many houseplants, and she relished reading a good book while sitting in the sun. Drue always welcomed drop-in company; the coffee pot was always on, as was her music. She loved holding and loving her grandbabies.

Drue is survived by her children, Leanne Reed (Mike) of Sandy, Oregon, Larry DeHart (Linda) of Dexter, Oregon, Mindy DeHart (Doug) of Redmond, Oregon, Kevin DeHart (Daphne) of Prineville, Oregon, and Carrie Zimbrick (Greg Anderson) of Willamina, Oregon; sister, Genevieve McRae (Jack) of Sandy; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She will be truly missed by all those who knew her.

