Douglas Kinion 1955 - 2024

Douglas Eugene Kinion was born June 26, 1955, and passed away on December 8, 2024.



He was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to Eugene and Delores (Johnson) Kinion. Doug was the eldest of four siblings. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1973 and received his Electronic Engineering degree in 1982.

Doug spent the majority of his career at FEI in Hillsboro, Oregon, building scanning electron microscopes and focused ion beams. His career took him all over the world, his home base being Singapore for many years. He returned to the United States in 2008, settling in McMinnville in 2016 to be closer to family. He finished his career at Applied Physics, retiring in 2019.



In retirement, Doug explored the Nestucca and Willamette rivers from his drift boat and cultivated some of the hottest peppers in the world in his garden. He was an accomplished cook, after having gathered recipes from around the world, but was just as happy barbecuing with family, enjoying a Beavers' game.



Doug is survived by his son, Stephen (Sabrina) of Carlton; sister, Judy Meierotto; brothers, Mike (Susan), and Steve; and several nieces and nephews.



At Doug’s request, no service was held.